Joshua Baker on the life of Shamima Begum and ISIS

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Joshua Baker, writer and reporter of I'm Not a Monster, which details the life of Shamima Begum, a London schoolgirl who ran away to Syria to join ISIS in 2015.

