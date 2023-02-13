You've heard of love at first sight. How about love at first sound?

Researchers at NYU have conducted a study on how long it takes for people to decide whether they love or hate a song.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.