With seconds to go, Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in three years after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. A last-minute field goal capped a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

