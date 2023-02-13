It's official, Super Bowl halftime entertainer Rihanna is expecting her 2nd child

A representative for the Fenty Beauty mogul confirmed the news after Rihanna shined bright like a diamond during the show. She is the first known pregnant performer to take a bow on the mega stage.

RIHANNA: (Singing) Shine bright like a diamond.

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It's official, Rihanna is expecting baby No. 2. A representative for the Fenty Beauty mogul confirmed the news after she shined bright like a diamond at the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna definitely put in the work - times six - preparing for the mini-concert. She is the first known pregnant performer to take a bow on the mega stage. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky just welcomed their first child together last May. So much love on the brain. It's MORNING EDITION.

