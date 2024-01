A Playlist By Yannick Nézet-Séguin

What do great conductors listen to when they're not on the podium? Philadelphia Orchestra/Met Opera conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin made a playlist, specifically for Fresh Air, of music that inspires him. It includes a surprising mix of pop, hip-hop and classical music — and includes a song that his cats love.



Find the playlist on our website or on Spotify.