Fresh Air Marc Maron Goes 'From Bleak To Dark' Marc Maron Goes 'From Bleak To Dark' Listen · 45:14 45:14 After the sudden death of his girlfriend Lynn Shelton in 2020, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron was forced to grieve in isolation. He talks about finding humor amidst his grief in his new HBO special, From Bleak to Dark.



