The mental health of teen girls and LGBTQ+ teens has worsened since 2011

A CDC report from 2011-2021 found that the amount of teen girls who feel persistently sad and hopeless in 2021 has grown by 60% since 2011. It also found ongoing, extreme distress among LGBQ+ teens.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.