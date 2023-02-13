Steven Van Zandt steps up Jamie Raskin's 'chemo head-cover fashion' with bandana gift

E Street guitarist Stevie Van Zandt gifted Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin one of his signature bandanas. The congressman thanked him on Twitter for the "step up in [his] chemo head-cover fashions."

