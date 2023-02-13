Rihanna wins more praise for her maternity fashion statements with halftime outfit

Rihanna made no effort to hide her pregnancy in her bright red Super Bowl halftime outfit. That choice has already won praise for revolutionizing maternity fashion and celebrating pregnant bodies.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.