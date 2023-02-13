GOP is calling to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Republicans are using their House majority to build an impeachment case against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. But no cabinet member has ever been removed that way, and Mayorkas isn't backing down.

