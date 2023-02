#2320: Work, Work, Work : The Best of Car Talk To the casual observer, the life of an NPR 'star' may seem to be fun and games and a pretty cushy gig. Not so! On this week's Best of Car Talk we take you behind the scenes for a glimpse of two hard-working network hosts hardly working on their weekly newspaper column.

The Best of Car Talk #2320: Work, Work, Work #2320: Work, Work, Work Listen · 34:44 34:44