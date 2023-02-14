Many questions remain as to whether the objects pose a risk to national security

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Josh Earnest, a press secretary for President Obama, about the Biden administration's communications strategy after recent unidentified flying objects were shot down.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.