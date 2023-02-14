Pasadena Humane created dating app profiles for dogs needing homes

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Some say that dogs can't help but fall in love with their human companions. Perhaps that's why the humane society of Pasadena, Calif., created dating app profiles for dogs needing a permanent home. Adoption fees have been reduced to $14 if you swipe right on a large dog to celebrate Valentine's Day. But don't worry. You can go on a first date or make an adoption appointment before committing to your match. It's MORNING EDITION.

