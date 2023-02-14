Mark O'Connor celebrates 50 years as a musician with a new memoir

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with musician Mark O'Connor about his memoir, Crossing Bridges, that recounts his journey from multi-instrumentalist child prodigy to world class fiddler.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.