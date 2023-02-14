Blinken has a lot on his plate including tensions with China and the war in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China's use of a surveillance balloon is an "irresponsible act" and "a violation of international law."

The nation's top diplomat canceled a planned trip to China earlier this month when a spy balloon was discovered over Montana.

In a wide-ranging interview with Morning Edition's Leila Fadel, Blinken said he would go forward with that trip only when "China demonstrates that it wants to engage in a responsible manner."

When asked about China's claim that the U.S. has flown spy balloons over China more than ten times, Blinken responded, "We do not send spy balloons over China, period."

When asked about Russia's war in Ukraine, Blinken didn't indicate Russia's war in Ukraine was nearing a resolution as it approaches the one year mark. He said in order to achieve lasting peace in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin must first "give up on his notion that Ukraine is not its own country."

"If we ratify the seizure of land by another country and say 'that's okay, you can go in and take it by force and keep it,' that will open a Pandora's box around the world for would be aggressors that will say, 'Well, we'll do the same thing and get away with it,'" Blinken said.

Interview highlights

On getting aid to earthquake victims on the Syrian side of the Turkish border

We need to see more of these border crossings opened. And we've been in a situation for years where every year or every six months we have to go to the United Nations and get a Security Council resolution that authorizes border crossings. Each and every time Russia tries to shut them down and we're down to one, that one at Bab al-Hawa was actually disrupted by the earthquake for a day. The roads were so bad that nothing could get through. That's now operating. But there are multiple other crossings, NGOs are able to use them. U.N. aid is not, absent having some kind of authorization. There's absolutely no excuse, no excuse for not going forward with opening more crossings.

On the nature of the support the U.S. is providing in Ukraine

From day one when we saw this coming and we saw this coming months before it happened, we tried to warn the world. We tried to stop the Russians from going forward. We engaged in intense diplomacy with Russia for months. And even as we were doing that, we were quietly making sure that Ukrainians had in their hands the tools they needed, the weapons they needed to repel it. And in fact, that's exactly what happened... We have tried to make sure as the battlefield moved and changed, that we were able to adapt to that.

On the "stalemate" on the ground

Right now, it is in many ways a horrific war of attrition with terrible losses. And we see huge losses on the Russian side. I think here's the challenge: No one wants peace more and more quickly than the Ukrainian people, because they're the ones who are suffering from this aggression. But it also has to be just peace and a durable peace. It has to be a peace that reflects the principles of the United Nations charter, that preserves Ukraine's territorial integrity. Because if we ratify the seizure of land by another country and say, that's okay, you can go in and take it by force and keep it, that will open a Pandora's box around the world for would be aggressors that will say, well, we'll do the same thing and get away with it.

Vladimir Putin has to give up on his notion that Ukraine is not its own country, that it needs to be erased from the maps and subsumed into Russia. He's already failed at that. But he seems to continue to believe that that's what he's trying to achieve. And unless he's disabused of that notion, it's hard to see how peace can really move forward.

On the shift in the global order

We believe strongly that the future for peace, for stability, for opportunity requires that there be some general understanding about what the rules of the road are. In fact, the whole purpose of the international order that grew up after World War 2 was to make sure we wouldn't have a World War 3, so that this couldn't be repeated. And we often hear from the Chinese colleagues or Russian colleagues in different ways that this is somehow invented in the West and they're not a part of it. That's absolutely wrong. This order was founded on the United Nations Charter and the basic principles in that charter. It was founded on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and I'm emphasizing the word universal. They all signed on to it. The system, for all its imperfections, works. But now it's being challenged. And some of these countries are trying to either destroy the rules which Russia is doing in Ukraine, or trying to rewrite them in ways that are not and that are inimical to some of our own values and interests.