Crust Bakeshop remembers those who are having a not-so-sweet Valentine's Day

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Crust Bakeshop in Worcester, Mass., is making heart-shaped cookies for those who are having a not-so-sweet Valentine's Day. The bakery makes the cookies every year. But the words written on them are hardly ever the same. Customers and staff come up with the ideas. In the past, the bakery landed on sayings like no match, swipe left and thank you, next. The shop's owner says the cookies are bestsellers around Valentine's Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF VITAMIN STRING QUARTET'S "THANK U, NEXT")

