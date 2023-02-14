Since candy is popular on Valentine's Day, let's find out where chocolate comes from

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum in Los Angeles, is honoring the Latin American roots of chocolate. The exhibition is called: The Legacy of Cacao.

