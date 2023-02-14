The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Enlarge this image toggle caption CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

He wears a tie without a suit. His chiseled abs make women melt in their seats. And his hips, well, they don't lie.

We're talking, of course, about Magic Mike.

It's been just over a decade since the first installment in the series was released. The franchise has grown to include live shows all around the world. Now, the third and final film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," has been released.

It opened in theaters on Friday to mixed critical reviews but the film enjoyed a successful weekend at the box office nonetheless. It earned $8.2 million, beating out both the highly anticipated 'Avatar' sequel and the re-release of 'Titanic.'

KPCC's John Horn, NPR's Aisha Harris, and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley help us unpack the magic of 'Magic Mike' and whether his last dance still has the spark.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.