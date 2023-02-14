In Tehran, forgoing a headscarf is a quiet, daring protest

Mahsa Amini's death after an alleged violation of Iran's strict dress code sparked months of protests. Now, Tehran's streets are crowded with women with uncovered hair: an act of bravery and dissent.

