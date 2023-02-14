After a profitable year, some oil companies are slowing their pivot to renewables

Oil executives have mostly stopped denying climate change, but now argue that the world should not act quickly to cut fossil fuel use. In fact, last year, industry leaders slowed down climate plans.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.