Tax authorities in India raid the BBC weeks after it aired critical Modi documentary

The raids on local offices of the BBC continue for a second day, weeks after it released a documentary critical of Prime Minister Modi. The move again raised concerns about press freedom.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.