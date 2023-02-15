California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein won't seek reelection in 2024

Feinstein who is 89 years old and is California's long-serving U.S. senator, says she won't run for reelection. Two other high-profile Democrats had already announced they're running for her seat.

