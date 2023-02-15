Remembering De La Soul's David Jolicoeur : Fresh Air We remember David Jolicoeur, otherwise known as Trugoy the Dove, of the hip-hop group De La Soul. The influential group that emerged in the late 1980s brought a sense of fun and wit to the genre, as well as a middle-class suburban sensibility. We'll listen back to our 2000 interview with him.



Fresh Air Remembering De La Soul's David Jolicoeur Remembering De La Soul's David Jolicoeur Listen · 46:31 46:31 We remember David Jolicoeur, otherwise known as Trugoy the Dove, of the hip-hop group De La Soul. The influential group that emerged in the late 1980s brought a sense of fun and wit to the genre, as well as a middle-class suburban sensibility. We'll listen back to our 2000 interview with him.



Also, science writer Ed Yong tells us about how animals perceive the world differently than humans, through hearing, sight, vibrations, echoes and magnetic fields. It's the subject of his book An Immense World.



Justin Chang reviews the new film Emily, about the novelist Emily Brontë in the years before she wrote Wuthering Heights.