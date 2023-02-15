Everyone & Spotify Stalking

So you've got a little crush, huh?

EwwWwWw!

Just kidding, good for you. Hey, here's a question. Are you, like countless others before you, thinking about making your crush a playlist? If so, you're in luck! This week on Everyone & Their Mom, we goofed around with Pitchfork Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel, who told us her top tips about how to craft a playlist so perfect that your crush will have no choice but to fall in love with you.

Start with something that will grab you.

Building a mixtape or playlist is a lot like creating a DJ set, Puja points out. You want something that'll draw the listener in while clueing them in on the forthcoming vibe. For example, if your crush is super artsy, you might want to start with something refined like an acoustic cover of "Low (ft T-pain)" by Flo-rida and featuring T-Pain? Or, if your crush was born in America, you could start with "Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen. Really let them know that you know specific personal details about them.

2. Sequencing is everything

Puja taught us that every playlist needs to have connective tissue all the way through to the end. The songs should build upon each other, exploring different facets of the same message. For example, when you add the classic love song "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO to your crush's playlist, make sure to add "Sorry for Party Rocking" also by LMFAO, afterwards. Otherwise, you're apologizing for something that hasn't happened yet, right? Come on people, use your brains.

3. Let the climax ride out for a bit

Every mountain's gotta have its peak! Choose the thesis song of your love playlist and let it fly! And, while you're up there, Puja recommends coasting on that energy for a couple songs. In fact, why not go further and just play the same song on repeat for a while? We recommend playing Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get it On" at least six times in a row in order to make sure the song's subtle message comes across.

4. Beautifully fade out

Finally, you want to leave your crush wanting more. Choose a song that will make them think of you even when the music's over and ask themselves, "how does this person have such good taste?" Or, even better, upload a fifteen minute recording of you telling them everything you love about them and why they should love you and use that as your ending. If that doesn't leave them asking questions, nothing will.

And that's it! Good luck, everyone. And hey, if you're too intimidated to make a playlist yourself, you can always send your crush the new Everyone & Their Mom playlist we've created with NPR Music! With its three and a half hours of straight bangers, it's the perfect aphrodisiac to make you two fall in love. Enjoy, dear readers!