Two Indicators: Inside the Fed, then and now

Enlarge this image Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A lot of the time, economic policy can seem pretty impersonal — cold, hard, data-driven. But at the heart of the Federal Reserve are people: fallible, complicated people who are just doing their best to steer the economy in the right direction.

Often, we remember them just for their economic decisions. But today, we're airing two episodes from our daily economics show The Indicator that profile the people inside the Fed.

First, we're heading back to the 1970s to revisit Arthur Burns' oft-criticized stint as Fed chair. Next, we have a conversation with Mary Daly, the current president of the San Francisco Fed, about her remarkable path from high school dropout to one of the most important economic voices in the nation.

These two Indicator episodes were originally produced by Viet Le and Brittany Cronin. They were fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and Dylan Sloan, and Kate Concannon edits the show.

The Planet Money version was produced by Dylan Sloan, engineered by Josh Newell and edited by Dave Blanchard.

Music: "All Hot Lights," "Checking In" and "Fashion."