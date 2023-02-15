Thousands of Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine have settled down in Armenia

Thousands of Russian exiles opposed to the war in Ukraine have taken up residence in Armenia, a former Soviet republic which offers Russians passport-free admission.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.