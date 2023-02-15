Nikki Haley makes her White House run official with Charleston event

Nikki Haley makes it officially official with a lively event in Charleston, S.C., as she announced she's running for president in 2024 to usher in a new generation of Republican leadership.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.