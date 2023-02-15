Encore: Killer whale moms are supporting their adult sons — and it's costing them

Killer whale moms spend a lot of energy and resources on their adult sons. Research shows that could impact their reproductive success long-term.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.