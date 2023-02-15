Shein sales are slowing down. Is the end near for the fast fashion giant?

After years of explosive growth, Shein's sales have slowed down dramatically. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Business of Fashion reporter Cathaleen Chen about what's next for the fast fashion retailer.

