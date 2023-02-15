Congress presses acting head of FAA on safety lapses and computer system failure

The acting head of the FAA was grilled on Capitol Hill over recent safety lapses and a computer system failure. The hearing comes as the agency struggles with aging technology and no permanent leader.

