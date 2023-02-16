Texas considers a bill banning people from 4 countries from buying real estate

A bill prohibiting citizens and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land is being debated in Texas. The proposal has triggered a backlash.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.