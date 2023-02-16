Federal Bureau of Prisons is closing its deadliest unit over violence, abuse reports

Following reporting by NPR and the Marshall Project, the Federal Bureau of Prisons cites a culture of abuse in shutting down one of the deadliest prison units in America.

