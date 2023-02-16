Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish Foundation

The basketball legend donated $10 million which is the largest donation from an individual in the organization's history — clearly making Michael Jordan their Michael Jordan of giving.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.