BTS singer Suga announces his upcoming solo world tour

Concerts kick off this spring in the U.S. before heading to Asia. The entire super group won't reunite until 2025 — when members of the K-pop sensation complete their mandatory military service.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUTTER")

BTS: (Singing) Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. BTS rapper Suga says he's going on a world tour. The concerts will kick off this spring in the United States before heading on to Asia. So here's hoping the concerts can tide over all those BTS fans. The supergroup is not reuniting until 2025. That's when some members of the K-pop sensation complete their mandatory military service.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUTTER")

BTS: (Singing) Get it, let it roll.

KHALID: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.