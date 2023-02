#2322: It's 'National Take Your Brother to Work Day' : The Best of Car Talk It's 'National Take Your Brother to Work Day' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Ray tries in vain to show Tommy how to be a more professional-sounding NPR host -or at least how to fake it more convincingly.

The Best of Car Talk #2322: It's 'National Take Your Brother to Work Day' #2322: It's 'National Take Your Brother to Work Day' Listen · 38:38 38:38 It's 'National Take Your Brother to Work Day' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Ray tries in vain to show Tommy how to be a more professional-sounding NPR host -or at least how to fake it more convincingly.