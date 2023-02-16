Bob Dylan's 'Time Out Of Mind' remains eerie and vital in a newly released version

Columbia Records' new release provides an extensive look at Dylan's 1997's Grammy-winning album. This package of five CDs offer a wealth of new ways to experience some of Dylan's most moving music.

