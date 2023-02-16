What the special grand jury in Georgia found while looking into election fraud claims

The work of the special grand jury in Georgia that has been looking into claims of election fraud is out. While the information is scarce, it gives a glimpse at what we might expect moving forward.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.