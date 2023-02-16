Some fear that donor fatigue may impact the aid needed after Turkey-Syria earthquake

The U.N. says hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to help the millions of people impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. There's concern that donor fatigue could impact support.

