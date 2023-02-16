Where does Iran go now?

Iran's government has barely given an inch after months of widespread protests. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly asks Ali Vaez, the Iran Project's director at the International Crisis Group, what happens next.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.