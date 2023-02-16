Spy balloons have the spotlight, but Chinese digital espionage has gone on for years

While a fleet of alleged Chinese spy balloons have gotten a lot of attention, hackers for the People's Republic of China have been stealing vast quantities of data through cyberattacks for decades.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.