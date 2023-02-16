AP exam drops 'Roe v. Wade' questions, upsetting some students and teachers

The Advanced Placement exam for government has dropped questions about Roe v. Wade from this year's test. Some teachers and students are dismayed its no longer part of the required AP curriculum.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.