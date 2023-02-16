Todd Rundgren on the song that changed his life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by Todd Rundgren.

Todd Rundgren has recorded dozens of albums. As a producer, he's made dozens more from names like XTC, Hall & Oates, and Sparks. He's a real pioneer in the music industry. In 2003, his 1972 pop album Something/Anything? was included in Rolling Stone's "500 Best Albums of All Time." He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. But, what's most notable about Rundgren is his commitment to experimenting with sound. He's made huge contributions to the ways we experience music. If you've listened to any lo-fi recently, you can thank Rundgren and his 1973 album A Wizard, a True Star.

When we asked Todd Rundgren about the song that changed his life, he had a lot he could choose from. But, he eventually landed on one of the most iconic hit rock songs: "Louie, Louie," by the Kingsmen. With this song, he brings us back to his teenage years—the time he was in a rookie band who, on occasion, might've needed songs they could fake their way through. Plus, he shares a great story about learning The Chipmunk Song.

Todd's new album is called "The Individualist, A True Star Live," and it's available to buy or stream now. You can listen to that here.