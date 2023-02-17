Plans are underway to unite a cat in Kansas with it owners in Florida

The cat was found in Prairie Village and the microchip revealed it belonged to a family in Miami. Police say Lucky had been missing for two years. How it made the 1,400 mile journey is unknown.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. A local resident of Prairie Village, Kan., recently found a stray cat and decided to get it scanned. The cat's microchip revealed that it belonged to a family in Miami, Fla. Police say Lucky the cat had been missing for two years. And how it made the 1,400-mile journey from Florida to Kansas is unknown. Plans are underway to reunite Lucky with its owner. Curiosity, it seems, can also save the cat. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.