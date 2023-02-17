Plans are underway to unite a cat in Kansas with it owners in Florida

The cat was found in Prairie Village and the microchip revealed it belonged to a family in Miami. Police say Lucky had been missing for two years. How it made the 1,400 mile journey is unknown.

