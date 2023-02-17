For 2 chefs in Detroit, music is a passion they can taste — literally

Two chefs in Detroit are reimagining fine dining with music album-inspired meals. This Sunday, their muse is J Dilla and the late hip-hop artist's 2006 album Donuts.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For two chefs in Detroit, music is a passion they can literally taste.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Every month, Jermond Booze and Amber Beckhem put together a three-hour, five-course dinner inspired by a specific album.

AMBER BECKHEM: We try to pay homage to whatever artists that we're doing. So that could be from, like, their backgrounds, their favorite foods or even, like, what lyrics they say in the songs.

KHALID: Their creation is called Vinyl Tastings, and it pairs each dish with wine and a song.

FADEL: Take The Notorious B.I.G. and his 1994 hit "Big Poppa."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG POPPA")

THE NOTORIOUS B I G: (Rapping) A T-bone steak, cheese eggs and Welch's grape.

JERMOND BOOZE: So boom, right? Like, he tells you a whole meal right there. It's like, all right, let's do something a little bit elevated with it. Let's play with it.

FADEL: Chef Booze says that line inspired him to create a black garlic rub for a strip steak with a Japanese omelet and smoked grape reduction.

KHALID: This Sunday, their muse is Detroit native J Dilla and the late artist's 2006 album "Donuts." Dilla was a hip-hop producer who famously sampled old songs and turned them into new beats.

(SOUNDBITE OF J DILLA'S "GOBSTOPPER")

FADEL: The first dish on the menu is based on this track, "Gobstopper," which started with crispy, chicken wing-inspired Brussels sprouts, something meant to remind you of the club.

BOOZE: "Gobstopper" was, like, one of the songs that would, like, set the club on fire, right? And, like, I listened to the actual sample that he created the song from. And I realize that Dilla had took that 40 seconds, and he used the first 20 seconds to make one song. He used another 20 seconds to make another song and another 20 seconds to make another song. So we're going to do the Brussels sprout wings. But like Dilla, I'm going to chop up the Brussels sprouts to find different ways to use them inside the same dish.

KHALID: The menu also includes dishes inspired by Coney dogs, a Detroit staple, and, of course, donuts for dessert. This month's dinner comes as part of Detroit's annual Dilla Day, a festival that honors the artist who died in 2006 of complications from lupus.

FADEL: It's a big deal for Chef Booze, who says he moved to Detroit for the hip-hop scene. And J Dilla had a huge influence.

BOOZE: He had his own unique rhythm that he would add to it. And it was very jazzy, funky, melodic. This particular dinner is a full circle moment for me.

KHALID: As for next month, well, the chefs have gotten a lot of requests for Beyonce. But Erykah Badu is next on the menu.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WELCOME TO THE SHOW")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The next guest, the incredible...

