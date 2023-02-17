For 2 chefs in Detroit, music is a passion they can taste — literally

Two chefs in Detroit are reimagining fine dining with music album-inspired meals. This Sunday, their muse is J Dilla and the late hip-hop artist's 2006 album Donuts.

