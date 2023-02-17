Colorado enacted a red flag law 3 years ago. One family says it prevented a tragedy

A Colorado family is sure tragedy was averted when the state's red flag law helped remove guns from a person they suspected of being dangerous. Critics say such laws violate the Second Amendment.

