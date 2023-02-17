A Make-A-Wish recipient recalls meeting Michael Jordan, who just donated $10 million

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Katie Dankowski about Michael Jordan's record-breaking $10 million donation. Dankowski met Jordan herself, as her wish as a child battling a brain tumor.

