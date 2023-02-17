The News Roundup For February 17, 2023

The White House stayed mostly silent on the recent downings of UFOs in U.S. airspace. But on Thursday, President Joe Biden broke his silence, and said U.S. intelligence has no indication that three objects shot down in recent days were surveillance craft from China.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein confirmed Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election in 2024. The senator, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress. She's faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health.

Earlier this month, a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic materials into the town. Since then, residents have been concerned for their own safety and the environment. Last week, some of the chemicals were burned in what officials called a "controlled explosion." Now the railroad company is under fire for pulling out of a planned meeting with local residents.

Meanwhile, overseas, it's been 10 days since twin earthquakes and several aftershocks hit Syria and Turkey. Recovery and aid groups are working around the clock to get immediate supplies, medicine, and shelter to survivors.

As the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, the U.S. is expecting Ukraine to launch a spring offensive. Russia has been stepping up its offensive in eastern Ukraine – battling, unsuccessfully, for the city of Vuhledar.

And Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State, defended Israel's decades-long control of the Palestinian territories by claiming that the Jewish state has a biblical claim to the land and is therefore not occupying it.

Joining us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup is CNN National Politics Reporter Eva McKend, Bloomberg News' Deputy Managing Editor of the Washington Bureau Wendy Benjaminson, and USATODAY Domestic Security Correspondent Josh Meyer.

For the global edition of the News Roundup, Bloomberg News Senior Washington Correspondent Saleha Mohsin, Al-Monitor Senior News Editor Joyce Karam, and The Economist's Beijing Bureau Chief David Rennie join us.

