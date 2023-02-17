Accessibility links
Amazon wants its workers back in the office starting in May The tech giant said in a memo to staff it will require corporate employees to be in office for at least three days a week, starting in May.

Business

Amazon will send workers back to the office under a hybrid work model

Enlarge this image

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said corporate employees will be required to return to the office at least three days a week. Here, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarter in Seattle is pictured in March 2020. Elaine Thompson/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Elaine Thompson/AP

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said corporate employees will be required to return to the office at least three days a week. Here, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarter in Seattle is pictured in March 2020.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Amazon wants to send its corporate employees back to the office.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to send workers home, Amazon said Friday it plans to require employees to be in office for at least three days a week, starting on May 1.

In a company blog post addressing staff, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the move to in-person work makes it easier to collaborate, learn and build workplace culture.

As companies look to bring remote workers back to the office, a writer asks: Why?

Coronavirus Updates

As companies look to bring remote workers back to the office, a writer asks: Why?

Why your bad boss will probably lose the remote-work wars

Planet Money

Why your bad boss will probably lose the remote-work wars

"I'm also optimistic that this shift will provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville, and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees go to the office," he wrote.

There will be some exceptions to the hybrid work model, Jassy said, such as for sales and customer support roles, "but that will be a small minority."

In October 2021, Amazon adopted a flexible approach to let managers of individual teams decide how many days corporate employees would work in the office.